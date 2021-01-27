ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
Interior Minister expresses satisfaction on law, order situation in KP

  • The meeting reviewed latest overall law and order and security situation in KP including merged tribal districts and expressed satisfaction on it.
APP 27 Jan 2021

PESHAWAR: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad here Wednesday expressed satisfaction on law and order situation in Khyber Pakthunkhwa including merged tribal districts.

The Interior Minister expressed these views during a high level meeting on law and order situation in the province jointly presided over by Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan and Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad here today.

Chief Secretary KP, Dr Kazim Niaz, IGP Dr Sanaullah Abbasi, Secretary Interior and other senior officials attended the meeting.

The Interior Minister came to Peshawar on a one-day visit to review the overall law and order situation in the province and merged tribal districts. Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad had already visited Karachi and Lahore during one week.

The meeting reviewed latest overall law and order and security situation in KP including merged tribal districts and expressed satisfaction on it.

Different suggestions for maintaining law and order in KP including merged areas and bringing further improvement in it came under consideration.

