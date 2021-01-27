South Africa's Life Healthcare sees first quarter revenue up 5%

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa's Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd said on Wednesday revenue for the quarter ended Dec. 31 rose by 5% as compared with the same period a year ago, as non-emergency hospital visits surged in October and November.

However, in December the company once again saw a drop in hospital visits as a second wave of coronavirus gripped its South African business and parts of international operations, it said.

It did not disclose the expected change in net profit or revenue.