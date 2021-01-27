Business & Finance
South Africa's Life Healthcare sees first quarter revenue up 5%
- It did not disclose the expected change in net profit or revenue.
27 Jan 2021
JOHANNESBURG: South Africa's Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd said on Wednesday revenue for the quarter ended Dec. 31 rose by 5% as compared with the same period a year ago, as non-emergency hospital visits surged in October and November.
However, in December the company once again saw a drop in hospital visits as a second wave of coronavirus gripped its South African business and parts of international operations, it said.
It did not disclose the expected change in net profit or revenue.
British parliament praises Pakistan's 10 billion trees project
South Africa's Life Healthcare sees first quarter revenue up 5%
Israeli sex tourists aggravate UAE's human trafficking ordeal
Saudi Arabia hosts 'Davos in Desert' amid pandemic
Heavy security, roads closed after Delhi farmer riots
COVID-19 outbreak: Health dept establishes 14 vaccination centres across Sindh
Yellen makes history again as US Treasury secretary
First 5 months of FY21: Fiscal deficit stands at 1.8pc of GDP
100mn cases worldwide, as US seeks to reset its Covid fight
Republican senators signal opposition to Trump impeachment
PML-N withdraws NAB amendment bill in National Assembly
$10mn pay-cut for Goldman Sachs CEO over 1MDB scandal
Read more stories
Comments