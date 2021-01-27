Two more LNG tankers scheduled to arrive in Britain in Feb

LONDON: Two more liquefied natural gas (LNG) tankers are scheduled to arrive in Britain in February, port authority and Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Tanker Georgiy Ushakov is scheduled to arrive at Britain's Isle of Grain terminal on Feb. 3, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

The Marvel Pelican tanker is scheduled to arrive at Britain's South Hook terminal on Feb. 15, port authority data showed.