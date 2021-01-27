Markets
Australia shares set to fall at the open; NZ gains
- The local share price index futures fell 0.3%, a 76.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.
Australian shares are set to open lower on Wednesday, likely slipping from their 11-month high scaled on Monday as investors take a cautious stance ahead of domestic inflation data and the outcome of a US Federal Reserve meeting expected on Thursday.
Markets in Australia were closed on Tuesday for a public holiday.
The benchmark ended 0.4% higher on Monday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4% in early trade.
