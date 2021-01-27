ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,910 Increased By ▲ 26.97 (0.55%)
BR30 25,363 Increased By ▲ 243.19 (0.97%)
KSE100 46,287 Increased By ▲ 199.74 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,259 Increased By ▲ 93.48 (0.49%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian wheat export prices down after sharp growth

Reuters 27 Jan 2021

MOSCOW: Russian wheat export prices fell last week after sharp growth earlier in the month as a result of an official proposal for higher wheat export tax from March 1, analysts said on Monday.

Moscow is expected to approve the higher wheat export tax soon as it seeks to curb domestic food inflation triggered by the COVID-19 crisis.

Russian wheat with 12.5% protein loading from Black Sea ports for supply before mid-February was at $296 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, down $2 from the previous week, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said in a note.

“The numerous attempts to elevate it over $300 failed due to buyers’ resistance,” IKAR said.

Refinitiv said that wheat prices fell by $5 to $295 a tonne. Sovecon, another Moscow consultancy, said barley prices rose by $7 to $238 a tonne.

Russian regions producing winter wheat had another week of good precipitation last week, Sovecon said, adding that the lack of moisture in the previous few months had been almost fully offset.

Temperatures in some of the regions are expected to be abnormally high within the next two weeks, raising risks of the plant damage in the event of a cold snap in late February or early March, Sovecon added.

Wheat Agriculture export COVID19 export tax FOB IKAR food inflation

Russian wheat export prices down after sharp growth

Broadsheet scandal: Cabinet approves formation of inquiry commission to hold investigation

Power plant at Gwadar: ECC’s approval sought for ‘unique’ QPPA

Chairman says NAB went after those lying beyond reach

Constitution of Justice Azmat-led commission approved by cabinet

Profit, dividend: Foreign investors repatriate $892m in H1

Q1 external debt servicing stands at $3.593bn

Pakistan: 1.5pc GDP growth projected

IMF lifts global growth forecast

FBR exempts WHT on import of 3,000MT of wheat

MoF opposes 16pc increase in margins of OMCs

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.