ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,910 Increased By ▲ 26.97 (0.55%)
BR30 25,363 Increased By ▲ 243.19 (0.97%)
KSE100 46,287 Increased By ▲ 199.74 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,259 Increased By ▲ 93.48 (0.49%)
Jan 27, 2021
Pakistan

Bank Alfalah, Zameen.com sign MoU to promote home financing solutions

KARACHI: Furthering the vision of the Government of Pakistan & the State Bank of Pakistan to facilitate the...
Recorder Report 27 Jan 2021

KARACHI: Furthering the vision of the Government of Pakistan & the State Bank of Pakistan to facilitate the construction and housing sector, Bank Alfalah and Zameen.com signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to bring greater convenience and easier access to customers across the country.

The agreement enables Bank Alfalah and Zameen.com to extend their reach to a larger digital audience and potential buyers, and provide a platform with various home financing solutions. Both organizations will also use their resources and footprint to educate customers and developers on mortgage consumer finance and developer finance options offered by Bank Alfalah.

This agreement was signed in a ceremony in presence of Atif Bajwa Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mehreen Ahmed Group Head Retail Banking and Syed Muhammad Asif Head of Consumer Finance from Bank Alfalah. Zeeshan Ali Khan CEO and Founder, Ahmed Bhatti Country Head and Shuja Ullah Khan- Senior Director represented Zameen.com.

CEO of Bank Alfalah, Atif Bajwa commended the association between the two organizations and said, “Bank Alfalah has been a key player in the home financing industry for many years, and we welcome the partnership with Zameen.com to bring our products within reach of a wider market. The Government of Pakistan and the State Bank of Pakistan have been keen on reviving the construction and housing industry, and this is the right time to educate our customers on the diverse range of flexible financing solutions that they can avail.”

CEO Zameen.com Zeeshan Ali Khan welcomed the agreement, noting it to be a significant development for both the Banking and Real Estate sector. “With Bank Alfalah’s partnership, we will continue our endeavours to support consumers and uplift the country’s construction industry,” he stated.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

bank alfalah Zameen.com mou Atif Bajwa Syed Muhammad Asif

