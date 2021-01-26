ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,910 Increased By ▲ 26.97 (0.55%)
BR30 25,363 Increased By ▲ 243.19 (0.97%)
KSE100 46,287 Increased By ▲ 199.74 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,259 Increased By ▲ 93.48 (0.49%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Italy asks EU to take action against Pfizer over COVID-19 vaccine delays

  • Pfizer has said it will make up for the drop in deliveries with manufacturing changes that will boost output.
Reuters 26 Jan 2021

MILAN: Italy asked the European Commission on Tuesday to take action against Pfizer over cuts to its COVID-19 vaccine deliveries, the government's special commissioner said.

The request to Brussels came a day after Rome sent a formal warning letter to the U.S. drug company calling on it to respect its contractual commitments after a temporary slowdown in its COVID-19 vaccine deliveries.

Pfizer has said it will make up for the drop in deliveries with manufacturing changes that will boost output.

The move increased tensions between Europe and the U.S. company and came as rival vaccine developer AstraZeneca also warned of cuts to initial deliveries.

"The extraordinary commissioner ... called for a discussion with the EU executive to take all appropriate action against Pfizer's non-compliant behaviour," the commissioner's office said in a statement.

The statement did not say what action the Italian government was seeking from Brussels, but on Saturday the government said Pfizer's delays amounted to a serious breach of contractual obligations and that Italy would use all available legal tools.

AstraZeneca European Commission Pfizer COVID19 vaccine

Italy asks EU to take action against Pfizer over COVID-19 vaccine delays

Afghan peace process: Baradar-led Taliban delegation arrives in Iran to hold talks

WHO issues new clinical advice on treating COVID-19 patients

Pakistan opposes addition of new permanent seats in UNSC

Biden doesn't believe Trump will be convicted at his impeachment trial: CNN

Deadly pandemic: COVID infections on rise in Hyderabad as positivity rate reaches 25.76 percent

Senate Republican leader McConnell drops objection to power-sharing deal with Democrats

Most stressed out nations: PM for SDR step to help alleviate BoP pressures

Kashmir is internationally recognised dispute; its immediate and permanent solution must for regional peace: FM

House sends Trump impeachment article to Senate, triggering trial

US Senate confirms Yellen as first female Treasury secretary

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters