Covid-19 claims three more lives at Nishtar Hospital

MULTAN: Another three patients fell prey to Coronavirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours bringing the tally to 393 since March last year.

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said that Ghulam Haider (65), Malik Nazeer (60), and Nasreen Bibi (54) passed away at ICU of Nishtar Hospital.

Malik Nazeer and Nasreen Bibi belonged to Multan while Ghulam Haider hailed from Muzaffargarh, he informed.

Twenty-four patients were positive and 29 were suspected out of total 95 cases, he concluded.