Several opposition members ready to join treasury benches: Dar

  • Dar also made it clear that the National Accountability Bureau was an independent institution which was discharging its professional obligations without any pressure and political interference.
APP 26 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Tuesday said several members of opposition were in contact with the government as they were ready to join the treasury benches.

Talking to a private news channel, he said political parties in alliance with the government were not going anywhere adding if opposition brought 'no confidence movement' against the prime minister in the parliament, it would face drastic defeat as it experienced in the Senate.

Replying to a question, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was the only political party which took strict action against its 20 members who violated the party discipline during the last Senate elections.

Dar also made it clear that the National Accountability Bureau was an independent institution which was discharging its professional obligations without any pressure and political interference.

