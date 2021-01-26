Pakistan
29 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad
- The report said 229 COVID-19 patients has lost their lives that constituted two percent of the total positive cases.
26 Jan 2021
HYDERABAD: As many as 29 people have tested positive for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, taking the tally of active cases to 991 in the Hyderabad district on Tuesday.
Out of 991 active cases, 22 are admitted in LU hospitals Hyderabad and Jamshoro, two are admitted in hospitals of Karachi while remaining 967 are isolated at their homes, the daily situation report said adding the positivity ratio of the coronavirus cases is recorded 11 percent in the district.
The report said 229 COVID-19 patients has lost their lives that constituted two percent of the total positive cases.
The deputy commissioner also urged the people to adopt standard operating procedures to curb the contagion as prevention was the only solution to fight the deadly virus.
Broadsheet scandal: Cabinet approves formation of inquiry commission to hold investigation
29 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad
Afghan peace process: Baradar-led Taliban delegation arrives in Iran to hold talks
WHO issues new clinical advice on treating COVID-19 patients
Pakistan opposes addition of new permanent seats in UNSC
Biden doesn't believe Trump will be convicted at his impeachment trial: CNN
Deadly pandemic: COVID infections on rise in Hyderabad as positivity rate reaches 25.76 percent
Senate Republican leader McConnell drops objection to power-sharing deal with Democrats
Most stressed out nations: PM for SDR step to help alleviate BoP pressures
Kashmir is internationally recognised dispute; its immediate and permanent solution must for regional peace: FM
House sends Trump impeachment article to Senate, triggering trial
US Senate confirms Yellen as first female Treasury secretary
Read more stories
Comments