ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,910 Increased By ▲ 26.97 (0.55%)
BR30 25,363 Increased By ▲ 243.19 (0.97%)
KSE100 46,287 Increased By ▲ 199.74 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,259 Increased By ▲ 93.48 (0.49%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

COVID-19 claims 25 more lives, infects 739 others: CM Sindh

  • The CM Sindh said that currently 17,860 patients were under treatment, of them 16,955 were in home isolation, 12 at isolation centers and 893 at different hospitals.
APP 26 Jan 2021

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 25 more patients of COVID-19 died overnight lifting the death toll to 3,925 and 739 new cases emerged when 11,083 tests were conducted.

In a statement issued here from CM House, he said that 25 more patients of Coronavirus lost their lives lifting the death toll to 3,925 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate, said a statement on Tuesday.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 11,083 samples were tested against which 739 cases were detected that constituted 6.7 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 2,664,891 tests have been conducted which diagnosed 242,792 cases, of them 91 percent or 221007 patients have recovered, including 1055 overnight.

The CM Sindh said that currently 17,860 patients were under treatment, of them 16,955 were in home isolation, 12 at isolation centers and 893 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 814 patients was stated to be critical, including 89 shifted to ventilators.

Out of 739 new cases, 505 have been detected from Karachi, of them 196 from South, 162 East, 50 Malir, 48 Central, 27 Korangi, and 22 West. Hyderabad and Matiari have 61 each, Ghotki 20, Jamshoro 12, Tando Muhammad Khan and Shaheed Benazirabad 11 each, Umerkot 10, Jacobabad 9, Sujawal 7, Larkana 4, Badin 2, Tando Allahyar 3, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Mirpurkhas, Saghar, Kambar and Kashmors 1 each.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow COVID19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Syed Murad Ali Shah CM Sindh COVID

COVID-19 claims 25 more lives, infects 739 others: CM Sindh

Afghan peace process: Baradar-led Taliban delegation arrives in Iran to hold talks

WHO issues new clinical advice on treating COVID-19 patients

Pakistan opposes addition of new permanent seats in UNSC

Biden doesn't believe Trump will be convicted at his impeachment trial: CNN

Deadly pandemic: COVID infections on rise in Hyderabad as positivity rate reaches 25.76 percent

Senate Republican leader McConnell drops objection to power-sharing deal with Democrats

Most stressed out nations: PM for SDR step to help alleviate BoP pressures

Kashmir is internationally recognised dispute; its immediate and permanent solution must for regional peace: FM

House sends Trump impeachment article to Senate, triggering trial

US Senate confirms Yellen as first female Treasury secretary

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters