ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,910 Increased By ▲ 26.97 (0.55%)
BR30 25,363 Increased By ▲ 243.19 (0.97%)
KSE100 46,287 Increased By ▲ 199.74 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,259 Increased By ▲ 93.48 (0.49%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Smog situation likely to remain under control

  • He said that transport sector was a major factor behind smog as it was contributing 42 per cent of the total.
APP 26 Jan 2021

LAHORE: The smog situation is likely to remain under control in the provincial capital during the next few days with air pollution level expected to be less than 200 on an average at air quality index.

Meanwhile, the measures to control factors causing smog are also continuing in the city and other areas of the province, by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and allied departments.

A PDMA official Tuesday claimed that multiple steps were being taken to tackle smog situation. He said that a cell, set up at the PDMA, was closely monitoring the situation and taking steps in coordination with the allied departments. The latest technology was being used to monitor anti-smog activities throughout the province.

He said that transport sector was a major factor behind smog as it was contributing 42 per cent of the total.

To control transport related emissions, stringent steps were being taken by the PDMA, along with the allied departments, he said adding fine of over Rs 25 million had been imposed on smoke-emitting vehicles till January 20, 2021, besides registration of 4951 cases.

A total of 18,386 smoke-emitting vehicles were impounded whereas, 3,580 industrial units were sealed besides arresting 606 violators so far.

Encroachments cause congestion and slow traffic flow on roads, he said adding that an operation was being conducted against encroachments. Electric vehicles were future of the country and a vital step to tackle environment related issues.

The provincial government was working on it to replace old fuel reliant vehicles with environment friendly electric vehicles.

As major portion of passengers in the provincial capital used public transport, he said the government was planning to ply electric buses. He urged the citizens to demonstrate like a responsible member of society and contribute for making the environment pollution free.

The PDMA official said that water sprinkling activities were also being carried out to minimise dust which was also a source of smog and water sprinkling activities were conducted in 69,810 localities so far.

Commenting on brick-kilns conversion to latest zig-zag technology, he said that a vigorous campaign was underway throughout the province and all kilns operating on old technology were being closed.

He said the provincial government was also facilitating the brick-kiln owners of getting loans amounting to Rs 1.2 million to convert their kilns to the latest technology. A total of 2,342 brick kilns using old technology have so far been sealed, he added.

smog PDMA

Smog situation likely to remain under control

Afghan peace process: Baradar-led Taliban delegation arrives in Iran to hold talks

WHO issues new clinical advice on treating COVID-19 patients

Pakistan opposes addition of new permanent seats in UNSC

Biden doesn't believe Trump will be convicted at his impeachment trial: CNN

Deadly pandemic: COVID infections on rise in Hyderabad as positivity rate reaches 25.76 percent

Senate Republican leader McConnell drops objection to power-sharing deal with Democrats

Most stressed out nations: PM for SDR step to help alleviate BoP pressures

Kashmir is internationally recognised dispute; its immediate and permanent solution must for regional peace: FM

House sends Trump impeachment article to Senate, triggering trial

US Senate confirms Yellen as first female Treasury secretary

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters