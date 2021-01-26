Saudi Arabia tightens guidance for dual-tranche bonds, orders top $18bn

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia tightened the price guidance for a dual-tranche US dollar-denominated bond sale it is due to close later on Tuesday to around 140 basis points over 10-year US Treasuries for a 12-year tranche and around 3.55% for 40-year bonds, a document showed.

It received over $18 billion in orders for the debt sale, with a skew towards the 12-year tranche, the document from one of the banks on the deal showed. It tightened the 12-year tranche by 25 bps and the 40-year tranche by 20 bps from initial price guidance.