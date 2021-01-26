ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,910 Increased By ▲ 26.97 (0.55%)
BR30 25,363 Increased By ▲ 243.19 (0.97%)
KSE100 46,287 Increased By ▲ 199.74 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,259 Increased By ▲ 93.48 (0.49%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Mali ministers end symbolic visit to ex rebel bastion

  • In 2015, Mali signed a shaky peace accord in Algiers with several rebel groups.
AFP 26 Jan 2021

BAMAKO: Six Malian ministers have ended a highly symbolic visit to the northern city of Kidal, a former rebel stronghold, a member of the delegation said Tuesday.

The city fell to Tuareg separatists in 2012, who captured much of the north of the Sahel state before jihadist groups commandeered their rebellion.

Fighters have since expanded the conflict into central Mali as well as neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger, killing thousands.

In 2015, Mali signed a shaky peace accord in Algiers with several rebel groups.

That agreement eventually saw the government redeploy troops to Kidal early last year, patrolling the city alongside Tuareg militiamen.

On Monday, six ministers from Mali's interim government arrived in Kidal, the first such delegation to the city since the military ousted president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in a coup on August 18.

One minister, who declined to be named, said the visit was "symbolic" but added that it also advanced the peace process.

He said ministers held talks with the Coordination of Movements of Azawad, a mostly Tuareg alliance of militias, where "everyone agreed to speed up the implementation of the Algiers peace agreement".

Implementing the agreement is viewed by many as one of the few escape routes from the Mali's cycle of violence.

Among other things, it provides for decentralising governance in the vast nation of 19 million people, one of the demands of some rebel groups. Progress has stalled for years, however.

Government officials said that on Tuesday the ministers met officials in Gao, another northern city, on their way back to the capital Bamako.

Mali

Mali ministers end symbolic visit to ex rebel bastion

Afghan peace process: Baradar-led Taliban delegation arrives in Iran to hold talks

WHO issues new clinical advice on treating COVID-19 patients

Pakistan opposes addition of new permanent seats in UNSC

Biden doesn't believe Trump will be convicted at his impeachment trial: CNN

Deadly pandemic: COVID infections on rise in Hyderabad as positivity rate reaches 25.76 percent

Senate Republican leader McConnell drops objection to power-sharing deal with Democrats

Most stressed out nations: PM for SDR step to help alleviate BoP pressures

Kashmir is internationally recognised dispute; its immediate and permanent solution must for regional peace: FM

House sends Trump impeachment article to Senate, triggering trial

US Senate confirms Yellen as first female Treasury secretary

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters