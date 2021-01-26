ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,910 Increased By ▲ 26.97 (0.55%)
BR30 25,363 Increased By ▲ 243.19 (0.97%)
KSE100 46,287 Increased By ▲ 199.74 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,259 Increased By ▲ 93.48 (0.49%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Germany's new onshore wind installations grew 46pc in 2020, but pace still too slow

  • The groups' data for 2020 showed operators installed 1,431 megawatts (MW) of new onshore wind capacity last year.
  • The industry groups estimate that, given growth in power demand, expanding onshore wind capacity by 5,000-6,000 MW per year is essential in order to reach the 2030 targets.
Reuters 26 Jan 2021

FRANKFURT: Germany boosted installations of onshore wind turbines by 46% last year, but the government must do more to speed up a wider roll-out of new capacity to help decarbonise the energy system, industry groups said on Tuesday.

"The (2020) volume is not enough to meet climate targets or the rising demand for climate-neutral energy from our industries," engineering group VDMA and wind power lobby BWE said in a statement.

Wind power is one of the most important drivers of Germany's transition to renewable energy, and a government target for green energy to reach at least 65% of electricity production by 2030 will be missed at the current rate of growth, they said.

The groups' data for 2020 showed operators installed 1,431 megawatts (MW) of new onshore wind capacity last year, up from 983 MW added in 2019. That lifted total capacity to 54,938 MW at the end of December 2020, up by 1.8% from a year earlier.

Challenges remain to speeding up installations, with local citizens often holding up construction of turbines near residential areas.

There is much red tape, and operators are uncertain about future profitability under a tendering regime that replaced provisions under the renewable feed-in law of 2000 (EEG), which used to guarantee support payments to operators.

The industry groups estimate that, given growth in power demand, expanding onshore wind capacity by 5,000-6,000 MW per year is essential in order to reach the 2030 targets.

For 2021, VDMA and BWE forecast additions totalling 2,000-2,500 MW.

A revised version of the EEG last month envisaged 71,000 MW by 2030, while the environment ministry said the aim should ideally be 95,000 MW.

Sector leaders include Siemens Gamesa, Nordex , Vestas and General Electric, all of which also operate in markets that could serve as alternatives to Germany.

wind power onshore wind turbines BWE

Germany's new onshore wind installations grew 46pc in 2020, but pace still too slow

Afghan peace process: Baradar-led Taliban delegation arrives in Iran to hold talks

WHO issues new clinical advice on treating COVID-19 patients

Pakistan opposes addition of new permanent seats in UNSC

Biden doesn't believe Trump will be convicted at his impeachment trial: CNN

Deadly pandemic: COVID infections on rise in Hyderabad as positivity rate reaches 25.76 percent

Senate Republican leader McConnell drops objection to power-sharing deal with Democrats

Most stressed out nations: PM for SDR step to help alleviate BoP pressures

Kashmir is internationally recognised dispute; its immediate and permanent solution must for regional peace: FM

House sends Trump impeachment article to Senate, triggering trial

US Senate confirms Yellen as first female Treasury secretary

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters