Court rejects Abbasi's plea to summon Sheikh Rasheed

  • The court adjourned hearing on the case till February 2.
APP 26 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday rejected a request of defence to summon the complainant in LNG reference Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed as a witness.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the graft reference against former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others in LNG matter filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

During the course of proceeding, Abbasi’s lawyer Barrister Zafarullah continued cross examination of prosecution witness Hasaan Bhatti. The lawyer expressed objections over the documents presented by the witness to the court and said that the witness even did not know that who had signed the papers.

The witness, however, said that the documents were shared with NAB with the approval of his senior officials. He also produced the letters written by MD Inter State Gas and LNG Coordinator Mobeen Solat to the court. Mobeen Solat had also become approver against the accused in this case.

According to the written statement of Mr. Solat, he appeared before the Chairman NAB on July 29, 2019 and apprised him about the irregularities in LNG agreement and LNG terminal. He also recorded the same statement before the magistrate.

The defence lawyer continued cross examination with NAB witness Hasaan Bhati and then the court adjourned hearing on the case till February 2.

