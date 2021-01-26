ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
NAB witness cross-examined during money-laundering case hearing against Shehbaz family

  • The court adjourned the hearing till Feb 2, besides extending judicial remand of Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz.
APP 26 Jan 2021

LAHORE: The counsel for the Shehbaz family cross-examined a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) witness, Muhammad Sharif, during the money-laundering case hearing at an accountability court on Tuesday.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the case proceedings, wherein the jail authorities produced Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz on expiry of their judicial remand term.

A counsel for Hamza Shehbaz submitted that mobile-phone jammers were harmful for human health.and these were being used inside the courtroom, while submitting an application for the purpose.

However, the court questioned if jammers were removed then who would take responsibility for mobile phone use inside the courtroom.

The counsel suggested that jammers could be installed outside the courtroom.

The court summoned SP security to know his stance in connection with the use of jammers.

Shehbaz Sharif, meanwhile, submitted a letter of outgoing counsel general of China in Lahore and also read the same before the court.

However, the NAB prosecutor raised objections over submission of the letter, stating that it did not have any connection with the case and the court time should not be wasted.

The court remarked that it had already asked Shehbaz Sharif to discuss only relevant issues about the case.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing till Feb 2, besides extending judicial remand of Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz.

NAB had nominated 16 persons as accused in the case. However, only 10, out of 16 , had been indicted yet. Besides Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, Javeria Ali, Fazl Dad Abbasi, Rashid Karamat, Muhammad Usman, Masroor Anwar, Nisar Ahmad, Shoaib Qamar and Qasim Qayyum had been indicted in the case.

Suleman Shehbaz, Nusrat Shehbaz, Rabia Imran, Syed Muhammad Tahir Naqvi, Haroon Yousaf Zai and another could not be indicted due to their non-appearance in the court.

In a reference, comprising 55 volumes, the Bureau had alleged that Shehbaz the Sharif family committed massive money laundering of Rs 7 billion. Yasir Mushtaq, Mushtaq Ahmad, Shahid Rafique and Aftab were made approvers in the reference.

