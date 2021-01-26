ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
WB to invest $2bn in Pakistan: Firdous

  • She said that 5G goals include girls education, growing health, green clean Pakistan, governance and growth inclusive stunting.
APP 26 Jan 2021

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has revealed that the World Bank (WB) is going to invest US$2 billion in Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference along with Punjab Livestock Minister Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dreshak here on Tuesday, she said that under that investment programme, 5G goals had been set.

She said that 5G goals include girls education, growing health, green clean Pakistan, governance and growth inclusive stunting.

She said that the WB would provide financial assistance under the supervision of Punjab chief minister to overcome tourism, livestock, agriculture, education, construction and e-governance related challenges.

She said that realising the dream of digital Punjab would ensure transparency and elimination of corruption.

Punjab Livestock Minister said that lack of data had always created hurdles in utilising available resources and to achieve desired goals.

He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had worked a lot on preparing livestock policy and was committed to completing that work at the earliest.

He said that the Livestock Department had focused on vaccination and protecting animals from diseases.

Controlling population growth was vital for smooth working and better use of resources, he added.

He said that efforts were being to vaccinate animals to protect them from foot and mouth disease.

The minister said that lack of foot and mouth disease certification of animals was an impediment in exports. He said that steps were being taken to train veterinary doctors following house job concept.

