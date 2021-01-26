GB's immense potential in tourism, investment to be fully exploited: President

GILGIT: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said Gilgit Baltistan would be developed at par with rest of the country by exploiting its immense potential in tourism and investment in diverse sectors.

Addressing the provincial cabinet members of Gilgit Baltistan Secretariat here, the President said the federal government was firm to ensure uniform development of areas, including Gilgit Baltistan.

The President felicitated the newly formed government of GB and called the need for its active role for the prosperity of the area.

He said the serene areas of GB could attract domestic and international tourists, adding that influx of two million tourists before COVID-19 to the area was quite welcoming.

Dr Alvi mentioned that Prime Minister Imran Khan was considering to launch a project regarding the expansion of Gilgit Airport, a draft of which would also be shared with the GB government.

He said the federal government had initiated a welfare programme for the uplift of poor, besides disbursing Rs 2,000 per month among the disabled persons.

The President said GB was rich in alternative energy resources including hydel and solar power generation.

He expressed satisfaction over the literacy rate in GB, which was better as compared to rest of the country.

Chief Minister GB Khalid Khursheed and secretaries concerned of the relevant departments including minerals, health and tourism gave an in-depth briefing to the President.

Earlier, the President laid a wreath at the martyrs' memorial of Chinar Bagh and offered fateha for the departed souls. A contingent of police presented a salute to President Alvi.

The President was also presented a traditional cloak and cap of Gilgit Baltistan.