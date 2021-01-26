ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,910 Increased By ▲ 26.97 (0.55%)
BR30 25,363 Increased By ▲ 243.19 (0.97%)
KSE100 46,287 Increased By ▲ 199.74 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,259 Increased By ▲ 93.48 (0.49%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

GB's immense potential in tourism, investment to be fully exploited: President

  • The President felicitated the newly formed government of GB and called the need for its active role for the prosperity of the area.
APP 26 Jan 2021

GILGIT: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said Gilgit Baltistan would be developed at par with rest of the country by exploiting its immense potential in tourism and investment in diverse sectors.

Addressing the provincial cabinet members of Gilgit Baltistan Secretariat here, the President said the federal government was firm to ensure uniform development of areas, including Gilgit Baltistan.

The President felicitated the newly formed government of GB and called the need for its active role for the prosperity of the area.

He said the serene areas of GB could attract domestic and international tourists, adding that influx of two million tourists before COVID-19 to the area was quite welcoming.

Dr Alvi mentioned that Prime Minister Imran Khan was considering to launch a project regarding the expansion of Gilgit Airport, a draft of which would also be shared with the GB government.

He said the federal government had initiated a welfare programme for the uplift of poor, besides disbursing Rs 2,000 per month among the disabled persons.

The President said GB was rich in alternative energy resources including hydel and solar power generation.

He expressed satisfaction over the literacy rate in GB, which was better as compared to rest of the country.

Chief Minister GB Khalid Khursheed and secretaries concerned of the relevant departments including minerals, health and tourism gave an in-depth briefing to the President.

Earlier, the President laid a wreath at the martyrs' memorial of Chinar Bagh and offered fateha for the departed souls. A contingent of police presented a salute to President Alvi.

The President was also presented a traditional cloak and cap of Gilgit Baltistan.

Arif Alvi Gilgit Baltistan

GB's immense potential in tourism, investment to be fully exploited: President

Afghan peace process: Baradar-led Taliban delegation arrives in Iran to hold talks

WHO issues new clinical advice on treating COVID-19 patients

Pakistan opposes addition of new permanent seats in UNSC

Biden doesn't believe Trump will be convicted at his impeachment trial: CNN

Deadly pandemic: COVID infections on rise in Hyderabad as positivity rate reaches 25.76 percent

Senate Republican leader McConnell drops objection to power-sharing deal with Democrats

Most stressed out nations: PM for SDR step to help alleviate BoP pressures

Kashmir is internationally recognised dispute; its immediate and permanent solution must for regional peace: FM

House sends Trump impeachment article to Senate, triggering trial

US Senate confirms Yellen as first female Treasury secretary

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters