Jan 26, 2021
Pakistan

SC refers bail matter of narcotics smuggler to trial court

  • He said that his client had been in Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) custody since January 30, 2020.
APP 26 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday referred the bail matter of a alleged narcotics smuggler Imam Ali to the trial court.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Yahya Afridi heard the bail plea filed by an accused Imam Ali allegedly involved in smuggling of heroin and hash from Pakistan to India.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for the accused said that his client was accused of smuggling heroin and hashish from Pakistan to India. The FIR against the accused did not correspond to the facts, he added.

He said that his client had been in Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) custody since January 30, 2020.

Justice Tariq Masood said that according to documents, the accused was not in custody when he was charged. A fake report was submitted to the court regarding the accused, he added.

