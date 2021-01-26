World
Britain is confident of COVID-19 vaccine supplies
- We continue to work closely with our suppliers and ... we are confident of our supplies.
- We continue to vaccinate hundreds of thousands of people per day and we will continue to roll out the vaccination programme throughout this month and next month.
26 Jan 2021
LONDON: Britain is confident of its COVID-19 vaccine supply and will press on with its roll-out to the most vulnerable, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday, responding to a European Union proposal to introduce export restrictions.
"We continue to work closely with our suppliers and ... we are confident of our supplies," the spokesman told reporters.
"We continue to vaccinate hundreds of thousands of people per day and we will continue to roll out the vaccination programme throughout this month and next month."
