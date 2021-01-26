ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
Footwear exports decline 5.03pc in 1st half of FY 2020-21

  • Pakistan exported footwear worth $64.764 million during July-December (2020-21), showing decline of 5.03 percent.
APP 26 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The footwear exports witnessed decline of 5.03 percent during the first half of financial year 2020-21 as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan exported footwear worth $64.764 million during July-December (2020-21) as against the exports of $68.195 million during July-December (2019-20), showing decline of 5.03 percent, according to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Among the footwear products, the exports of leather footwear went down by 5.55 percent from $58.186 million last year to $54.955 million during the period under review while the canvas footwear also decreased by 20.94 percent from $0.234 million to $0.185 million.

In addition, the export of all other footwear commodities also dipped by 1.54 percent from $9.775 to $9.624 million.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the footwear exports however increased by 12.19 percent from $11.760 million in December 2019 to $13.193 million December 2020.

The exports of leather and all other footwear also increased by 11.45 and 25.39 percent respectively in December 2020 whereas the export of canvas footwear witnessed decrease of 100 percent in December 2020.

On month-on-Month basis, the exports of footwear during December 2020 rose by 46.87 percent as compared to the exports of $8.983 million in November 2020.

The exports of leather and all other footwear during December 2020 also rose by 58.38 and 5.30 percent while the canvas decreased by 100 percent.

