Business & Finance
Romania's central bank board unanimously voted 25 bps rate cut: minutes
- Board members were of the unanimous opinion that the overall context under review warranted another 0.25 percentage point cut in the monetary policy rate.
- The bank's board reiterated that its decision to suspend the calendar of monetary policy meetings.
26 Jan 2021
BUCHAREST: Romania's central bank board members unanimously decided to cut the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 1.25% at the January 15 rate-setting meeting, minutes published on Tuesday showed.
"Board members were of the unanimous opinion that the overall context under review warranted another 0.25 percentage point cut in the monetary policy rate, given also the transmission lags of the policy rate impulses," it said.
The bank's board reiterated that its decision to suspend the calendar of monetary policy meetings "was kept in place, with monetary policy meetings to be held whenever necessary."
