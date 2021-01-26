ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,910 Increased By ▲ 26.97 (0.55%)
BR30 25,363 Increased By ▲ 243.19 (0.97%)
KSE100 46,287 Increased By ▲ 199.74 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,259 Increased By ▲ 93.48 (0.49%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Meeting discuss, review progress made in revival of PSM

  • The revival of PSM would be undertaken as per the approved decision of CCoP.
APP 26 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Privatization Mohammedmian Soomro and Federal Minister for Industries and Production co-chaired an important meeting which reviewed and discussed the progress made in the revival of Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM).

Federal Secretary Privatization, Secretary, Additional Secretary Industries, and other senior officials of the ministry attended the meeting. Chairman and CFO PSM, participated via video link, said a press release issued here Tuesday.

The revival of PSM would be undertaken as per the approved decision of Cabinet Committee on Privatization (CCoP), transfer of core assets of PSM to a subsidiary owned wholly by the PSM which will be followed by the sale of majority shares of the subsidiary thus formed without transfer of full ownership.

The Ministry of Privatization is actively following the scheme of arrangement and transaction structure is already approved and a meeting to that effect is also being held today.

In the meeting, the ministers were briefed about the current status and progress and probable timeline for the completion of said transaction. The valuation of core assets to be transferred to a new subsidiary is underway and will likely be completed by 31st January; 2021. Moreover the other matters relating to the use of jetty, registration of a new subsidiary and others were deliberated upon in detail.

Federal Minister said that we must strictly follow the timeline and complete the task in the defined period and both the Ministers resolved to extend their support to the maximum extent to solve the issues which may have arisen.

PSM revival

Meeting discuss, review progress made in revival of PSM

Afghan peace process: Baradar-led Taliban delegation arrives in Iran to hold talks

WHO issues new clinical advice on treating COVID-19 patients

Pakistan opposes addition of new permanent seats in UNSC

Biden doesn't believe Trump will be convicted at his impeachment trial: CNN

Deadly pandemic: COVID infections on rise in Hyderabad as positivity rate reaches 25.76 percent

Senate Republican leader McConnell drops objection to power-sharing deal with Democrats

Most stressed out nations: PM for SDR step to help alleviate BoP pressures

Kashmir is internationally recognised dispute; its immediate and permanent solution must for regional peace: FM

House sends Trump impeachment article to Senate, triggering trial

US Senate confirms Yellen as first female Treasury secretary

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters