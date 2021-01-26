ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
CM announces RS 2bn for gas supply project in Karak

  • He said that the six-lines motorway project would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs 260 billion.
APP 26 Jan 2021

KARAK: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Tuesday announced Rs. 2 billion for gas supply project in district Karak.

He was addressing a public gathering in Makh Banda in district Karak with Member National Assembly Shahid Khattak , Special Assistant to Chief Minister , Kamran Bangash and district leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf present on this occasion.

He said that oil and gas royalty funds were being spent on the development and welfare of people in southern districts.

Chief Minister said that comprehensive development packages have been finalized for the sustainable development of oil and gas producing districts in the province.

He said various development projects have been completed with the royalty amount and many projects were in pipeline to be inaugurated soon.

He said that Rs.720 millions drinking water supply project to Karak city from Lawagar Dam was approved whereas a state of the art teaching hospital would be set up in the southern district.

Chief Minister said that Peshawar-D.I Khan motorway project would bring development and prosperity in southern districts.

He said that the six-lines motorway project would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs 260 billion.

He said that Rs.450 millions were earmarked in the annual development fund for various road construction projects in Karak district.

He also announced construction of a sports complex with a cost of Rs. 550 millions in Karak to provide better playing facilities to youth.

He said that the entire population of southern districts would start availing Health Card Plus facility by January 31.

