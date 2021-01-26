ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,910 Increased By ▲ 26.97 (0.55%)
BR30 25,363 Increased By ▲ 243.19 (0.97%)
KSE100 46,287 Increased By ▲ 199.74 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,259 Increased By ▲ 93.48 (0.49%)
Most Gulf markets ease in line with Asian stocks

  • Qatar index extends losses for fourth session.
  • Gulf's 2021 rebound to be slower than expected – poll.
  • Asian stocks fall on US stimulus worries.
Reuters 26 Jan 2021

Most Gulf markets ended lower on Tuesday, mirroring Asian shares, as concerns about potential roadblocks to new US President Joe Biden's planned $1.9 trillion stimulus weighed on investor sentiment.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index lost 0.7%, weighed down by a 1% fall in Al Rajhi Bank and a 2.2% decline in the country's largest lender National Commercial Bank .

The Dubai index declined 0.9%, its third loss in four sessions, hit by a 1.8% fall in the blue-chip developer Emaar Properties and a 1.3% retreat in Emirates NBD Bank.

Abu Dhabi's benchmark slipped 0.6%, pressured by a 1.7% drop in the United Arab Emirates' largest lender First Abu Dhabi.

The number of daily coronavirus cases in the UAE, a federation of seven emirates, has tripled in the past month. On Monday authorities registered 3,579 new infections and nine deaths. They do not provide a breakdown per emirate.

Forecasts for economic recoveries in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council in 2021 have been trimmed while expectations for gross domestic product declines last year were mixed in a quarterly Reuters survey of analysts released on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, the Qatari benchmark, closed 0.3% down, extending losses for a fourth straight session.

The top decliners included Qatar National Bank and Qatar Gas Transport Co, which fell 1% and 1.8%, respectively.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index, bucked the trend to finish 0.2% higher, supported by a 6.3% jump in Juhayna Food Industries.

