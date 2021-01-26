ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,910 Increased By ▲ 26.97 (0.55%)
BR30 25,363 Increased By ▲ 243.19 (0.97%)
KSE100 46,287 Increased By ▲ 199.74 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,259 Increased By ▲ 93.48 (0.49%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Adil takes charge as leader of opposition in Sindh Assembly

  • He said for last 13 years basic problems of Sindh are not resolved.
  • Only progress is made in corruption and amassing of assets by the PPP leaders.
PPI 26 Jan 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President Haleem Adil Sheikh here Tuesday took charge as the leader of opposition in Sindh Assembly. Adil formally took his responsibilities as the opposition leader.

However, in his statement, Adil thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan and party leadership for reposing confidence in him. He also thanked the parties of their alliance for support.

He said he would prove himself not only the voice of opposition but also the vice of whole Sindh. He said for last 13 years basic problems of Sindh are not resolved. Only progress is made in corruption and amassing of assets by the PPP leaders. He said he would fight for the rights of labors of Ghotki to Haris of Larkana to business of Karachi.

He said Firdous Shamim is old companion of Imran Khan and he would get a responsibility in the Center soon. He said: "I am a soldier of Imran Khan." He said Murad Khan would have to answer on the floor of assembly for corruption in Sindh during last 13 years.

He said Murad is not a Raja of government and he is involved in mega corruption scandals.

He said Murad and his henchmen have looted the funds of Sindh with both hands.

He said he is thankful to Firdous Shamim who escorted him to his office. He said: "I would take guidance from him and we will jointly expose corruption in Sindh."

However, Shamim greated Adil for becoming new opposition leader and said in Haleem Adil Sindh has gotten a brave and strong voice. He said we will continue to expose corrupt PPP and PML-N.

Haleem Adil Sheikh

Adil takes charge as leader of opposition in Sindh Assembly

Afghan peace process: Baradar-led Taliban delegation arrives in Iran to hold talks

WHO issues new clinical advice on treating COVID-19 patients

Pakistan opposes addition of new permanent seats in UNSC

Biden doesn't believe Trump will be convicted at his impeachment trial: CNN

Deadly pandemic: COVID infections on rise in Hyderabad as positivity rate reaches 25.76 percent

Senate Republican leader McConnell drops objection to power-sharing deal with Democrats

Most stressed out nations: PM for SDR step to help alleviate BoP pressures

Kashmir is internationally recognised dispute; its immediate and permanent solution must for regional peace: FM

House sends Trump impeachment article to Senate, triggering trial

US Senate confirms Yellen as first female Treasury secretary

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters