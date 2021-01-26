Adil takes charge as leader of opposition in Sindh Assembly

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President Haleem Adil Sheikh here Tuesday took charge as the leader of opposition in Sindh Assembly. Adil formally took his responsibilities as the opposition leader.

However, in his statement, Adil thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan and party leadership for reposing confidence in him. He also thanked the parties of their alliance for support.

He said he would prove himself not only the voice of opposition but also the vice of whole Sindh. He said for last 13 years basic problems of Sindh are not resolved. Only progress is made in corruption and amassing of assets by the PPP leaders. He said he would fight for the rights of labors of Ghotki to Haris of Larkana to business of Karachi.

He said Firdous Shamim is old companion of Imran Khan and he would get a responsibility in the Center soon. He said: "I am a soldier of Imran Khan." He said Murad Khan would have to answer on the floor of assembly for corruption in Sindh during last 13 years.

He said Murad is not a Raja of government and he is involved in mega corruption scandals.

He said Murad and his henchmen have looted the funds of Sindh with both hands.

He said he is thankful to Firdous Shamim who escorted him to his office. He said: "I would take guidance from him and we will jointly expose corruption in Sindh."

However, Shamim greated Adil for becoming new opposition leader and said in Haleem Adil Sindh has gotten a brave and strong voice. He said we will continue to expose corrupt PPP and PML-N.