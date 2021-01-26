ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
Durable resolution of ‘flashpoint’, internationally accepted Kashmir dispute must: FM

  • He said the Indian government has failed to suppress the voice of protesting farmers, and now the entire India is endorsing the voice of farmers.
PPI 26 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: `Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said Kashmir has turned into a flashpoint between nuclear armed Pakistan and India, so early and durable resolution of the internationally recognized dispute is a must.

In a statement, the Foreign Minister said he does not think that the two nuclear armed countries can resolve the dispute through force as doing so would be tantamount to commit suicide.

He said India has suspended the basic rights of Kashmiris since long, and is committing atrocities against them in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K). He said if India thinks it has a strong stance on Kashmir, then why it fears from dialogue on it.

He said Pakistan has showed the world through its actions that Islamabad desires peace and stability in the region. He said economic stability is linked with peace as investment would come to the region if there is peace.

The Foreign Minister regretted that India did not pay any heed to Prime Minister Imran Khan's offer to advance peace rather took such steps which further aggravated the situation in the IIOJ&K.

He said the Indian government has failed to suppress the voice of protesting farmers, and now the entire India is endorsing the voice of farmers.

