Iraq's local rice purchases fall to 260,000 tonnes for 2020-2021 season

BAGHDAD: Iraq, a major Middle East rice importer, said on Tuesday it had ended its local purchasing season for 2020-2021 at around 260,000 tonnes.

The local buying season of rice ended on Jan. 25, a statement by the trade ministry said.

Iraq's local rice purchases have declined by around 46,000 tonnes, from 306,000 tonnes bought from local farmers in the previous season for 2019-2020.

Iraq planted its largest rice area in 20 years in 2019 due to plentiful rain. It had banned rice planting the year before due to water shortages, but reversed the decision for the 2019 season when it had better weather.

Iraq needs 1 million tonnes of rice annually to satisfy domestic demand.