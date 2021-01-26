ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,910 Increased By ▲ 26.97 (0.55%)
BR30 25,363 Increased By ▲ 243.19 (0.97%)
KSE100 46,287 Increased By ▲ 199.74 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,259 Increased By ▲ 93.48 (0.49%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Pakistan to review controversial internet regulations

  • While internet censorship rules in Pakistan have been criticized by many digital rights groups, the government has agreed to review these new internet regulations.
BR Web Desk Updated 26 Jan 2021

While internet censorship rules in Pakistan have been criticized by many digital rights groups, the government has agreed to review these new internet regulations.

A hearing took place in Islamabad on Monday based on a petition that was filed challenging the legality of the Removal and Blocking of Unlawful Online Content (RBUOC) rules in Pakistan. Khalid Jawed Khan, Pakistan’s Attorney General, who was at the hearing agreed that the civil society groups would be among those invited for consultations on any revisions to these rules.

These internet regulations were passed in November to set the broad guidelines on how online content will be regulated in Pakistan. However, these new rules were soon deemed as draconian measures by many who claimed that this was an attempt to curb free speech and increase online surveillance.

According to these RBUOC rules, social media companies are required to comply with all censorship requests by the Government of Pakistan within 24 hours, and in some cases six hours. Moreover, these rules also allowed the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) to censor content which seemed to violate “the glory of Islam”, the “integrity, security and defence of Pakistan”, “public order” or “decency and morality”, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Among many digital rights groups and technology companies that have expressed concerns about these new regulations, the Asia Internet Coalition (AIC), a regional organization that represents Google, Twitter, Facebook and others, also wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan in December 2020.

The letter explained how large portions of these regulations were not sourced through a credible or transparent consultative process and were unworkable for global internet platforms.

While the revision of these internet regulations is a step in the right direction, there is still a lot of uncertainty about how these new rules will impact the country's digital economy and its citizens' access to free and open internet.

PTA social media digital security internet Removal and Blocking of Unlawful Online Content (RBUOC) Internet censorship internet laws digital rights

Pakistan to review controversial internet regulations

Afghan peace process: Baradar-led Taliban delegation arrives in Iran to hold talks

WHO issues new clinical advice on treating COVID-19 patients

Pakistan opposes addition of new permanent seats in UNSC

Biden doesn't believe Trump will be convicted at his impeachment trial: CNN

Deadly pandemic: COVID infections on rise in Hyderabad as positivity rate reaches 25.76 percent

Senate Republican leader McConnell drops objection to power-sharing deal with Democrats

Most stressed out nations: PM for SDR step to help alleviate BoP pressures

Kashmir is internationally recognised dispute; its immediate and permanent solution must for regional peace: FM

House sends Trump impeachment article to Senate, triggering trial

US Senate confirms Yellen as first female Treasury secretary

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters