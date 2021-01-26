UBS CEO confident of ‘good results’ in Dutch criminal investigation

ZURICH: UBS Chief Executive Ralph Hamers remains confident of reaching a positive resolution in a Dutch criminal investigation into his role in ING Group's failure to crack down on money laundering, he said on Tuesday.

"In the original case, as you know, the prosecutor came to the same conclusion twice: that there is no evidence against anyone working for ING or who had worked for ING, and therefore no suspicion raised," Hamers, who became CEO of UBS in November, told journalists during his first presentation of the bank's results.

A Dutch court ordered the investigation, which relates to Hamers' previous role heading the Dutch lender, in December.

"So again, I will fully cooperate there. I've always acted in good conscience during my tenure at ING and therefore I am very confident that this case will have good results," Hamers said, adding the investigation would not prevent him from fully focussing on his role at UBS.