Over 1,000 patients treated in free medical camp

  • Former MPA Mehtab Akbar Rashdi says women, children need special attention.
  • The doctors and medical experts carried physical examination of patients suffering from Hypertension, Diabetes Mellitus, Breast Cancer and Tuberculosis.
Mohammad Bilal Tahir Updated 26 Jan 2021

Medical professionals examined and treated scores of villagers of Rehri Goth and surrounding areas on Tuesday in a free medical camp at Sindh Government Hospital.

The medical team, including the specialists of various diseases provided treatment and medicine to the poor patients of the area. Several patients were referred to hospitals while others were asked for the follow-ups.

The doctors and medical experts carried physical examination of patients suffering from Hypertension, Diabetes Mellitus, Breast Cancer and Tuberculosis.

Rehri Goth is among the most dilapidated and ignored area of Karachi which populous is living beneath the poverty line and hence the Green Star’s free medical camps at Rehri Goth was not less than a blessing.

Green Star, the organiser of the camp, CEO, Aziz Ur Rab said that the organisation is at the service of the deserving people of Pakistan since past three decades.

Former Member of Sindh Assemly Mehtab Akbar Rashdi said that the free medical camp was very important for the residents of under privileged areas.

She said that hundreds of women in the camp showed the dismal affairs of the health system in the area. She urged the area elders to look after the health of women and children.

It is pertinent to mention that the Green Star maintained all necessary SOPs at the free medical camp.

