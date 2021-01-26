ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,910 Increased By ▲ 26.97 (0.55%)
BR30 25,363 Increased By ▲ 243.19 (0.97%)
KSE100 46,287 Increased By ▲ 199.74 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,259 Increased By ▲ 93.48 (0.49%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UK unemployment hits 5pc on virus fallout

  • At 5.0 percent, the figure is 1.2 percentage points above the same period a year earlier, to reach the highest level since April 2016, the ONS added.
AFP 26 Jan 2021

LONDON: Britain's unemployment rate hit 5.0 percent at the end of 2020, the highest level for more than four-and-a-half years, as coronavirus lockdowns destroyed jobs, official data showed Tuesday.

The rate for the three months to the end of November compares with 4.9 percent in the quarter to October, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.

At 5.0 percent, the figure is 1.2 percentage points above the same period a year earlier, to reach the highest level since April 2016, the ONS added.

"This crisis has gone on far longer than any of us hoped -- and every job lost as a result is a tragedy," finance minister Rishi Sunak said.

Analysts expect unemployment to surge further when the UK government's furlough scheme paying the bulk of wages for millions of private-sector workers stops at the end of April.

ONS head of economic statistics Sam Beckett noted that job "vacancies, which were rising in summer and early autumn, have been falling in the last couple of months".

The ONS added that between February last year, ahead of Britain's first lockdown, and December, the number of payroll employees dived by 828,000.

The data comes one day after administrators for collapsed UK department store chain Debenhams said it planned to shut all its outlets, costing around 12,000 jobs.

While Debenhams had struggled with fierce online competition long before the coronavirus pandemic, Britain's bricks-and-mortar retailers are in turmoil after a series of lockdowns.

It is far from clear when Prime Minister Boris Johnson will lift the current lockdown, with suggestions that it may not occur until around Easter.

The UK government is meanwhile faced with growing pressure to detail a strategy to reopen schools in England, following a backlash from lawmakers about reports they could remain closed for months.

As for unemployment, "the labour market will probably continue to weaken over the rest of this year, especially once the furlough scheme finishes", Capital Economics analyst Thomas Pugh said.

Financial researchers, the EY ITEM Club, predicted that the unemployment rate could shoot up to 7.0 percent by the middle of the year, though that would still represent a better outcome than first expected.

"This peak is both lower and later than had been expected before the furlough scheme was extended beyond its original ending date of October 2020," it said in a note to clients.

It is believed that Sunak does not want a further extension, with UK government borrowing soaring by unprecedented amounts.

Coronavirus lockdowns UK unemployment

UK unemployment hits 5pc on virus fallout

Afghan peace process: Baradar-led Taliban delegation arrives in Iran to hold talks

WHO issues new clinical advice on treating COVID-19 patients

Pakistan opposes addition of new permanent seats in UNSC

Biden doesn't believe Trump will be convicted at his impeachment trial: CNN

Deadly pandemic: COVID infections on rise in Hyderabad as positivity rate reaches 25.76 percent

Senate Republican leader McConnell drops objection to power-sharing deal with Democrats

Most stressed out nations: PM for SDR step to help alleviate BoP pressures

Kashmir is internationally recognised dispute; its immediate and permanent solution must for regional peace: FM

House sends Trump impeachment article to Senate, triggering trial

US Senate confirms Yellen as first female Treasury secretary

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters