World
Brazil consumer confidence falls in January for fourth month in a row
- The Getulio Vargas Foundation's (FGV) consumer confidence index fell 2.7 points to 75.8 points in January.
26 Jan 2021
BRASILIA: Consumer confidence in Brazil fell in January for a fourth month in a row, a survey indicated on Tuesday, dented by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and the end of emergency government income transfers to the poor.
The Getulio Vargas Foundation's (FGV) consumer confidence index fell 2.7 points to 75.8 points in January, a fourth straight decline following a run of five increases from April's record low 58.2, and slipping further back from the pre-pandemic level of 87.8 in February.
Broadsheet scandal: Cabinet approves formation of inquiry commission to hold investigation
Brazil consumer confidence falls in January for fourth month in a row
Afghan peace process: Baradar-led Taliban delegation arrives in Iran to hold talks
WHO issues new clinical advice on treating COVID-19 patients
Pakistan opposes addition of new permanent seats in UNSC
Biden doesn't believe Trump will be convicted at his impeachment trial: CNN
Deadly pandemic: COVID infections on rise in Hyderabad as positivity rate reaches 25.76 percent
Senate Republican leader McConnell drops objection to power-sharing deal with Democrats
Most stressed out nations: PM for SDR step to help alleviate BoP pressures
Kashmir is internationally recognised dispute; its immediate and permanent solution must for regional peace: FM
House sends Trump impeachment article to Senate, triggering trial
US Senate confirms Yellen as first female Treasury secretary
Read more stories
Comments