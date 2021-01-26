Brazil consumer confidence falls in January for fourth month in a row

BRASILIA: Consumer confidence in Brazil fell in January for a fourth month in a row, a survey indicated on Tuesday, dented by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and the end of emergency government income transfers to the poor.

The Getulio Vargas Foundation's (FGV) consumer confidence index fell 2.7 points to 75.8 points in January, a fourth straight decline following a run of five increases from April's record low 58.2, and slipping further back from the pre-pandemic level of 87.8 in February.