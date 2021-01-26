ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,910 Increased By ▲ 26.97 (0.55%)
BR30 25,363 Increased By ▲ 243.19 (0.97%)
KSE100 46,287 Increased By ▲ 199.74 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,259 Increased By ▲ 93.48 (0.49%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UK 'confident' vaccine orders will be honoured

  • The UK is racing to meet a target of vaccinating nearly 15 million people by the middle of next month, and the entire adult population by the autumn.
AFP 26 Jan 2021

LONDON: Britain said on Tuesday it was confident of receiving all the vaccine doses it has ordered, despite supply chain issues sparking a political backlash in Europe.

The UK is racing to meet a target of vaccinating nearly 15 million people by the middle of next month, and the entire adult population by the autumn.

However, fears are growing that the initially impressive rollout could be threatened by supply issues in Europe and possible action by the European Union, which is facing concerns over its supply.

British-Swedish pharma group AstraZeneca, whose jabs are already being rolled out in the UK, said on Friday it would not meet its contractual delivery commitments to the EU because of "reduced yields".

Earlier this month, Pfizer, whose jabs are already being used in the EU and UK, said it would reduce all deliveries in January and February as it tries to scale up production.

The delays have infuriated the EU, which has been vaccinating at a slower pace so far and warned on Monday it would take "any action required to protect its citizens and rights".

EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides said on Monday she would require drug firms to notify EU officials of vaccine exports out of the bloc, except for humanitarian deliveries.

That could imperil some deliveries to Britain, which left the EU last year.

But vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi told Sky News: "I'm confident that the Pfizer vaccine will be delivered."

He said Pfizer had made "a very important announcement on the equitable supply of the whole world", which he was sure they would honour.

Zahawi also warned in an interview with Times Radio that so-called vaccine nationalism was "the wrong way to go".

"We need to work together rather than begin to muse policies of vaccine nationalism," he said. Britain, which has secured early access to 367 million doses of seven of the most promising vaccine candidates, began its rollout in December. It has administered more than 6.5 million doses.

AstraZeneca Britain vaccine rollout

UK 'confident' vaccine orders will be honoured

Afghan peace process: Baradar-led Taliban delegation arrives in Iran to hold talks

WHO issues new clinical advice on treating COVID-19 patients

Pakistan opposes addition of new permanent seats in UNSC

Biden doesn't believe Trump will be convicted at his impeachment trial: CNN

Deadly pandemic: COVID infections on rise in Hyderabad as positivity rate reaches 25.76 percent

Senate Republican leader McConnell drops objection to power-sharing deal with Democrats

Most stressed out nations: PM for SDR step to help alleviate BoP pressures

Kashmir is internationally recognised dispute; its immediate and permanent solution must for regional peace: FM

House sends Trump impeachment article to Senate, triggering trial

US Senate confirms Yellen as first female Treasury secretary

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters