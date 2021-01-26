ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,910 Increased By ▲ 26.97 (0.55%)
BR30 25,363 Increased By ▲ 243.19 (0.97%)
KSE100 46,287 Increased By ▲ 199.74 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,259 Increased By ▲ 93.48 (0.49%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Europe's top clubs face two billion euro coronavirus hit: report

  • Real Madrid remain second, just 200,000 euros behind Barca's revenue.
AFP 26 Jan 2021

LONDON: The coronavirus pandemic could cost Europe's 20 highest earning football clubs over two billion euros ($2.4 billion, £1.4 billion), according to forecasts from financial experts Deloitte.

Deloitte's latest Football Money League report shows that revenues of the 20 clubs analysed fell by 1.1 million euros in the 2019/20 season due to closed stadiums and television rebates.

Some of that revenue will be recouped in the accounts for the 2020/21 season. The financial year at most clubs ends on June 30, meaning some prize money and broadcast income for domestic leagues and European competitions that completed beyond that date is not included in last season's figures.

However, the ongoing effects of the virus will make an even bigger dent on club finances in 20/21 with stadia largely shut to supporters across the continent for the entire season so far and little sign of restrictions being eased.

Even as the games have gone on behind closed doors, broadcasters have been compensated for a disruption to the original schedule and the lack of atmosphere produced by empty stadiums.

Rebates for Europe's 'top five' leagues in England, Spain, Germany, France and Italy, and UEFA's Champions League and Europa League competitions already total almost 1.2 billion euros.

"We usually release our money league and talk about the growth in revenue but of course football is not immune to the Covid-19 pandemic," said Tim Bridge of Deloitte's Sports Business Group.

"The revenue that's been missed out on is driven by the lack of fans in the stadium, the lack of interaction on a matchday - fans spending in the club shop and buying food and drink - and there is an element that relates to revenue that broadcasters have either clawed back or deferred to next year."

Spanish giants Barcelona maintained their position at the top of the revenue table despite their income falling 15 percent to 715 million euros.

However, the Catalans are still mired in an economic crisis due to spiralling debts of 1.2 billion euros according to accounts released by the club on Monday.

Real Madrid remain second, just 200,000 euros behind Barca's revenue.

Bayern Munich leapfrogged Manchester United into third due to the latter missing out on Champions League football last season.

In fourth, United are still the highest ranking English club among seven Premier League sides -- also featuring Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham, Arsenal and Everton -- in the top 20.

Zenit St Petersburg are the only club outside the top five leagues among the list.

The impact of the pandemic has seen some of the biggest clubs push through competition reform to guarantee bigger revenues.

Speculation has mounted over a breakaway European Super League, but last week FIFA and UEFA warned any players that took part in such a competition would risk being banned from major international tournaments such as the World Cup.

Coronavirus Real Madrid Barcelona Bayern Munich FIFA Champions League UEFA Europa League pandemic Catalans Zenit St Petersburg

Europe's top clubs face two billion euro coronavirus hit: report

Afghan peace process: Baradar-led Taliban delegation arrives in Iran to hold talks

WHO issues new clinical advice on treating COVID-19 patients

Pakistan opposes addition of new permanent seats in UNSC

Biden doesn't believe Trump will be convicted at his impeachment trial: CNN

Deadly pandemic: COVID infections on rise in Hyderabad as positivity rate reaches 25.76 percent

Senate Republican leader McConnell drops objection to power-sharing deal with Democrats

Most stressed out nations: PM for SDR step to help alleviate BoP pressures

Kashmir is internationally recognised dispute; its immediate and permanent solution must for regional peace: FM

House sends Trump impeachment article to Senate, triggering trial

US Senate confirms Yellen as first female Treasury secretary

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters