NAB recovered Rs 487bn ill-gotten money in over three years: Iqbal

Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Javed Iqbal has said that his organization has recovered Rs 487 billion from corrupt elements over the last three years.

Addressing the traders at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Islamabad, the Chairman NAB said that we have a begging bowl in our hands, the country is indebted to the tune of billions of dollars, if the economy is strong then the country will be strong.

He informed the traders that 1235 references are pending before different courts and even one percent of them are not against the businessmen. Javed Iqbal said the NAB is no longer pursuing tax cases against the business community, adding that facilitating the traders and businessmen is our priority.

The Chairman NAB however said that the corrupt elements will not be spared. He said billions of rupees have been recovered from illegal housing societies and returned the amount to the affectees.

Javed Iqbal regretted the propaganda campaign against the anti-graft watchdog but said that it will continue to perform its duties honestly without any fear.

The Chairman said that if it is proven that even a single businessman left the country because of NAB, then instead of going to the NAB office, I will go home. He said people conducting propaganda against NAB ARE those who are being investigated or references are filed against them in the court.