Pakistan

PDM’s Kashmir Day rally venue changed on Nawaz Sharif’s request

  • The decision was made after a telephonic conversation between PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman.
  • The rally will not take place in Azad Jammu and Kashmir instead of Rawalpindi.
BR Web Desk Updated 26 Jan 2021

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has decided to change the of their Kashmir Day rally on request of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif.

The decision was made after a telephonic conversation between PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman. The rally will not take place in Azad Jammu and Kashmir instead of Rawalpindi.

Geo News citing its sources reported that a delegation of senior PML-N leades called on the PDM chief following Nawaz's call.

Earlier this month, the Maulana had announced that the PDM would hold a Kashmir Day rally at Rawalpindi's Liaquat Bagh to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

This will be part of the ongoing anti-government efforts being launched by the 11-party alliance.

PDM’s Kashmir Day rally venue changed on Nawaz Sharif’s request

