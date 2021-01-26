China's gold imports via Hong Kong jump 71% in December

China's net gold imports via Hong Kong in December jumped nearly 71% from the previous month, Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department data showed on Tuesday.

Net gold imports via Hong Kong to China, the world's top consumer of the metal, stood at 5.609 tonnes in December, compared with 3.283 tonnes in November, the data showed.

Total gold imports via Hong Kong rose to 11.238 tonnes from 8.837 tonnes in November.