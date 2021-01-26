Markets
China's gold imports via Hong Kong jump 71% in December
- Total gold imports via Hong Kong rose to 11.238 tonnes from 8.837 tonnes in November.
26 Jan 2021
China's net gold imports via Hong Kong in December jumped nearly 71% from the previous month, Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department data showed on Tuesday.
Net gold imports via Hong Kong to China, the world's top consumer of the metal, stood at 5.609 tonnes in December, compared with 3.283 tonnes in November, the data showed.
Total gold imports via Hong Kong rose to 11.238 tonnes from 8.837 tonnes in November.
Broadsheet scandal: Cabinet approves formation of inquiry commission to hold investigation
China's gold imports via Hong Kong jump 71% in December
Pakistan opposes addition of new permanent seats in UNSC
Biden doesn't believe Trump will be convicted at his impeachment trial: CNN
Deadly pandemic: COVID infections on rise in Hyderabad as positivity rate reaches 25.76 percent
Senate Republican leader McConnell drops objection to power-sharing deal with Democrats
Most stressed out nations: PM for SDR step to help alleviate BoP pressures
Kashmir is internationally recognised dispute; its immediate and permanent solution must for regional peace: FM
House sends Trump impeachment article to Senate, triggering trial
US Senate confirms Yellen as first female Treasury secretary
Mexico's coronavirus death toll passes 150,000
IAI inks two deals supplying Heron MK II systems to 'unnamed' central Asian country
Read more stories
Comments