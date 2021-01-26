ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,911 Increased By ▲ 27.58 (0.56%)
BR30 25,408 Increased By ▲ 288.61 (1.15%)
KSE100 46,239 Increased By ▲ 151.17 (0.33%)
KSE30 19,243 Increased By ▲ 77.77 (0.41%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil rebounds on stronger rival oils; falling exports cap gains

  • The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 31 ringgit, or 1%, to 3,273 ringgit ($809.75) a tonne during early trade. It had posted its second straight weekly loss last week.
Reuters 26 Jan 2021

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures rebounded to gain 1% on Tuesday after two consecutive sessions of losses, tracking strength in rival oils in China and the United States, although a drop in exports capped further gains.

The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 31 ringgit, or 1%, to 3,273 ringgit ($809.75) a tonne during early trade. It had posted its second straight weekly loss last week.

"Prices are tracking higher external markets," a Kuala Lumpur-based trader told Reuters.

Dalian Commodity Exchange's most-active soyoil contract reversed earlier losses to jump 1.3%, while its palm oil contract rose 1.1%.

Chicago soybean futures rose slightly, extending gains from the previous session fuelled by bargain after last week's steep declines. Its soyoil prices however were last down 0.2%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil looks neutral in a range of 3,221-3,300 ringgit per tonne, and an escape could suggest a direction.

Chicago soybean futures ringgit Dalian Commodity Exchange Malaysian palm oil futures Malaysian ringgit Oil Palm

Palm oil rebounds on stronger rival oils; falling exports cap gains

Senate Republican leader McConnell drops objection to power-sharing deal with Democrats

Most stressed out nations: PM for SDR step to help alleviate BoP pressures

Kashmir is internationally recognised dispute; its immediate and permanent solution must for regional peace: FM

House sends Trump impeachment article to Senate, triggering trial

US Senate confirms Yellen as first female Treasury secretary

Mexico's coronavirus death toll passes 150,000

IAI inks two deals supplying Heron MK II systems to 'unnamed' central Asian country

UN conference: PM calls for viable framework for affordable supply of COVID-19 vaccines to developing countries

Country Partnership Framework: WB, govt discuss development priorities

Jul-Nov period: Domestic debt servicing soars to Rs921bn

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters