Deadly pandemic: COVID infections on rise in Hyderabad as positivity rate reaches 25.76 percent

  • Karachi witnessed a sharp increase in corona cases with 11.62 percent positivity ratio
  • The ratio of male patients who died by the disease has been 69 percent
Fahad Zulfikar 26 Jan 2021

(Karachi) With a dramatic increase in number of coronavirus cases, Hyderabad has taken the lead as the highest positivity rate of infections has been recorded at 25.76 percent, local media reported on Tuesday.

The countrywide COVID-19 tests positivity ratio stands at 4.40 percent.

As per the National Command and Operating Centre (NCOC), the highest positivity rate of Covid-19 cases was recorded in Hyderabad at 25.76 percent in the past 24 hours followed by Karachi with 11.62 percent.

The province-wise record revealed that Sindh recorded 7.29 percent positivity ratio, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 12.5 percent, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 3.42 percent, Balochistan 1.38 percent, Punjab 3.86 percent and Islamabad 1.33 percent. The corona positivity ratio remained zero in Gilgit Baltistan.

The positivity rate of COVID-19 tests in Mirpur Azad Kashmir was recorded 18.75 percent, Lahore 6.42 percent, Rawalpindi 3.14 percent, Faisalabad 2.92 percent, Multan 3.63 percent, Gujranwala 0.71 percent, Bahawalpur 2.53 percent, Swat 0.79 percent, Abbottabad 0.25 percent, Quetta 1.05 percent and Peshawar 10.27 percent.

The ratio of male patients died by the disease has been 69 percent.

Pakistan, which is seeing rising numbers of coronavirus infections, said its vaccines would be procured from multiple sources. Approval has been given to get more than a million doses of vaccine from China.

Pakistan has increased its funds allocated for purchasing Covid-19 vaccine to $250 million and signed non-disclosure agreements with various multinational companies. Under the agreement, the recipient country will not make details of the vaccine public.

Meanwhile, Drap has authorised Oxford University-AstraZeneca, Russia's Sputnik V and Chinese state-owned firm Sinopharm’s Covid-19 vaccines for emergency use.

