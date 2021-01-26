ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,883 Increased By ▲ 27.56 (0.57%)
BR30 25,120 Increased By ▲ 395.68 (1.6%)
KSE100 46,088 Increased By ▲ 219.6 (0.48%)
KSE30 19,166 Increased By ▲ 104.54 (0.55%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

LUMS to open campus as per SOPs from Feb 1st

Recorder Report 26 Jan 2021

LAHORE: The Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) has announced to open its campus from February 1 as per the Higher Education Commission (HEC) guidelines after the students staged a peaceful protest in front of campus against online classes.

Students staged the protest outside LUMS to press their demands as the university was reluctant to open the on-campus classes.

LUMS spokesperson said the classes will be resumed with SOPS in place and only up to 30 percent of students can attend practical classes.

In this regard, every care will be taken for the education of students belonging to low-income families who do not have internet connectivity or suitable devices for online education at home, the spokesperson said.

The varsity also said that arrangements are being made for registered students for lab classes. The spokesperson further said that in accordance with the revised instructions issued by the government through the Higher Education Commission (HEC) on January 22, LUMS will be reopening its campus on February 1. The university intends to fully comply with the government directives including having no more than 30% of enrolled students to stay on campus while following strict Covid-19 SOPs. In addition, every effort is being made to accommodate students who belong to low-income households, or those having lack of internet connectivity or proper devices for online education.

Students, who have registered for labs and in-person classes, as well as those with other extenuating circumstances, are also being accommodated. Senior administration continues to engage with students facing extraordinary difficulties and is committed to provide the necessary support required. Given the severity of the second wave and the new strains of the Covid-19 virus, LUMS is doing its part through continued vigilance in confronting this pandemic, and in following the government’s directives.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

SOPs hec COVID19 LUMS

LUMS to open campus as per SOPs from Feb 1st

UN conference: PM calls for viable framework for affordable supply of COVID-19 vaccines to developing countries

Country Partnership Framework: WB, govt discuss development priorities

Jul-Nov period: Domestic debt servicing soars to Rs921bn

Energy agreements: Punjab cabinet approves use of Yuan for foreign currency exchange

World lost equivalent of 255m jobs in 2020: UN

Xi warns Davos WEF against ‘new Cold War’

NIFT, others: Govt takes step to pre-empt strike action by unions

Cut in world edible oil prices: Ministry told to pass on benefit to consumers

Gas moratorium forestall: Cabinet may review CCoE decision today

PML-N to participate in Senate polls

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.