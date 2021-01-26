LUMS to open campus as per SOPs from Feb 1st

LAHORE: The Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) has announced to open its campus from February 1 as per the Higher Education Commission (HEC) guidelines after the students staged a peaceful protest in front of campus against online classes.

Students staged the protest outside LUMS to press their demands as the university was reluctant to open the on-campus classes.

LUMS spokesperson said the classes will be resumed with SOPS in place and only up to 30 percent of students can attend practical classes.

In this regard, every care will be taken for the education of students belonging to low-income families who do not have internet connectivity or suitable devices for online education at home, the spokesperson said.

The varsity also said that arrangements are being made for registered students for lab classes. The spokesperson further said that in accordance with the revised instructions issued by the government through the Higher Education Commission (HEC) on January 22, LUMS will be reopening its campus on February 1. The university intends to fully comply with the government directives including having no more than 30% of enrolled students to stay on campus while following strict Covid-19 SOPs. In addition, every effort is being made to accommodate students who belong to low-income households, or those having lack of internet connectivity or proper devices for online education.

Students, who have registered for labs and in-person classes, as well as those with other extenuating circumstances, are also being accommodated. Senior administration continues to engage with students facing extraordinary difficulties and is committed to provide the necessary support required. Given the severity of the second wave and the new strains of the Covid-19 virus, LUMS is doing its part through continued vigilance in confronting this pandemic, and in following the government’s directives.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021