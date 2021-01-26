Osama Satti murder case: Custody of ATS officials given to police for 3 days

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday handed over custody of five officials of the Islamabad’s Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) to the police for another three days, in the Osama Satti murder case.

The investigation officer (IO) of the case requested the ATC judge, Raja Jawad Abbasi Hassan, to extend physical remand of the accused which the court approved and extended physical remand of the accused for another three days.

The court directed the police to produce the accused before the court on January 28 and produce report before it. The court has given last chance to the police for completion of investigation of the accused.

The judge asked the IO of the case to complete investigation within three days and the court will not further extend physical remand of the accused persons.

Earlier, the police produced five police personnel including Mudassir, Shakeel Ahmed, Muhammad Mustafa, Saeed Ahmed, and Iftikhar Ahmed, in Satti murder case, who was shot dead by the ATS personnel on January 2nd.

The defence counsel informed the court that the investigation officer of the case has been replaced on the complainant’s request.

The defence counsel also supported extension in physical remand. He told the court that eyewitness was also coming forward in the case; therefore, it would be better to extend physical remand of the accused.

The court after hearing arguments of both the parties extended physical remand of the accused for another three days.

The case against the accused was registered under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997, and sections 302, 148, and 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

In the first information report (FIR), lodged on the complaint of the victim’s father, Nadeem Satti, it was claimed that his son was killed after proper planning which was an act of terrorism.

