Sindh govt, LEAs cooperated with heirs of Kareema Baloch: minister

KARACHI: Sindh government, Rangers and other law enforcement agencies have fully cooperated with the heirs of Late Kareema Baloch and offered the facility of aircraft for shifting the dead body to native village but they insisted to take the dead body by road, Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said. The minister said all the discussion viral on social media is incorrect and misleading.

Nasir Shah was briefing media regarding Apex Committee meeting on Monday at the Sindh Assembly. He said 25th meeting of Apex Committee discussed various issues and reviewed the action taken on the decision taken in the 24th meeting.

The information minister stated that progress has been made on safe city project and soon work on the project would be started adding that all the process has been completed in transparent manner.

He told that meeting also discussed the installing trackers in motorcycle and issue of vehicles number plates. He said excise department started the process of changing number plates but it was halt due to stay order of court. He said Sindh government trying to get the issue resolved adding that the court has reserved its decision on the issue. He hoped that the court will give its decision on number plates and it would be in our favour as the process of number plate was done in transparent manner.

He told that meeting also discussed installation of scanners at the entry point of province to check the vehicles. He said it will decrease the difficulties of people and save their time. He said Apex Committee acknowledged that law and order situation in the province, particularly in Karachi, has been improved significantly and crime ratio has been decreased manifold compared to previous years. “This is a great achievement of Sindh government and law enforcement agencies,” he said.

Responding to question, he said federal minister’s behavior was not correct in the meeting and now they are making point scoring on the issue by saying that they have raised issues of Karachi. He said Asad Umar, Amin ul Haq and MNA Engr Najeeb were also present in the meeting. Were they not serious or interested in the resolving the issues of Karachi.

Responding to another question, the provincial minister said who they are to ask us in this manner? Commenting on the Broadsheet issue, the minister said whole deal was shady and demanded from chairman NAB to file reference on the issue so that nation could know the actual facts.

