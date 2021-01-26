Task Force recommends facilitating traders at Chaman border

ISLAMABAD: A follow up meeting of Task Force of Executive Committee of Pakistan Afghanistan Parliamentary Friendship Group (Pak-Afghan PFG) was held to discuss the visit of the Committee to Quetta and Chaman border at Parliament House Monday, said a press release issued on Monday.

The task force appreciated the cooperation extended by Balochistan government, and locals at the Chaman border for their hospitality and warm heartedness during the visit.

The task force recommended expediting the progress on establishing Special Economic Zones near Chaman border, establishing border markets, and managing joint border area management matters.

The Task Force recommended facilitating the traders at Chaman borders as it would enhance prosperity and development especially in border.

The Executive Committee also deliberated on the matter of livestock export with Afghanistan in detail and recommended to keep the interest of the country a priority.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Arbab Shahzad said that using technology and modern techniques to facilitate the people who cross borders daily would make life of the people easy.

He said that deploying proper staff of concerned agencies of Pakistan Customs and federal investigation agencies would facilitate the common man and traders at Chaman border.

Special Envoy of Pakistan for Afghanistan Sadiq Khan stressed on the need to introduce e-Rahadri especially on Chaman Border crossing.

He said that border management would be economically beneficial to both countries. MNA Shandana Gulzar said that business-oriented approach can enhance mutual trade. MNA Salahudin expressed his gratitude for the visit of the Task Force of Pak-Afghan Executive Committee of Chaman border.

The meeting of Executive Committee was attended by MNAs Yaqoob Sheikh, Salahudin, Haider Ali, Nafeesa Khattak, Shandana Gulzar and senior officers from the Ministry of Interior, National Logistic Cell, Federal Investigation Agency, Pakistan Customs, and Balochistan Government.—PR

