ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,883 Increased By ▲ 27.56 (0.57%)
BR30 25,120 Increased By ▲ 395.68 (1.6%)
KSE100 46,088 Increased By ▲ 219.6 (0.48%)
KSE30 19,166 Increased By ▲ 104.54 (0.55%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Task Force recommends facilitating traders at Chaman border

26 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: A follow up meeting of Task Force of Executive Committee of Pakistan Afghanistan Parliamentary Friendship Group (Pak-Afghan PFG) was held to discuss the visit of the Committee to Quetta and Chaman border at Parliament House Monday, said a press release issued on Monday.

The task force appreciated the cooperation extended by Balochistan government, and locals at the Chaman border for their hospitality and warm heartedness during the visit.

The task force recommended expediting the progress on establishing Special Economic Zones near Chaman border, establishing border markets, and managing joint border area management matters.

The Task Force recommended facilitating the traders at Chaman borders as it would enhance prosperity and development especially in border.

The Executive Committee also deliberated on the matter of livestock export with Afghanistan in detail and recommended to keep the interest of the country a priority.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Arbab Shahzad said that using technology and modern techniques to facilitate the people who cross borders daily would make life of the people easy.

He said that deploying proper staff of concerned agencies of Pakistan Customs and federal investigation agencies would facilitate the common man and traders at Chaman border.

Special Envoy of Pakistan for Afghanistan Sadiq Khan stressed on the need to introduce e-Rahadri especially on Chaman Border crossing.

He said that border management would be economically beneficial to both countries. MNA Shandana Gulzar said that business-oriented approach can enhance mutual trade. MNA Salahudin expressed his gratitude for the visit of the Task Force of Pak-Afghan Executive Committee of Chaman border.

The meeting of Executive Committee was attended by MNAs Yaqoob Sheikh, Salahudin, Haider Ali, Nafeesa Khattak, Shandana Gulzar and senior officers from the Ministry of Interior, National Logistic Cell, Federal Investigation Agency, Pakistan Customs, and Balochistan Government.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

task force Balochistan government Arbab Shahzad Sadiq Khan Chaman border

Task Force recommends facilitating traders at Chaman border

UN conference: PM calls for viable framework for affordable supply of COVID-19 vaccines to developing countries

Country Partnership Framework: WB, govt discuss development priorities

Jul-Nov period: Domestic debt servicing soars to Rs921bn

Energy agreements: Punjab cabinet approves use of Yuan for foreign currency exchange

World lost equivalent of 255m jobs in 2020: UN

Xi warns Davos WEF against ‘new Cold War’

NIFT, others: Govt takes step to pre-empt strike action by unions

Cut in world edible oil prices: Ministry told to pass on benefit to consumers

Gas moratorium forestall: Cabinet may review CCoE decision today

PML-N to participate in Senate polls

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.