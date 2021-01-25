Pakistan
51 more patients tested positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad
25 Jan 2021
HYDERABAD: As many as 51 patients have tested positive for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, taking the tally of active coronavirus cases to 945 in Hyderabad district on Monday.
Out of 945 active COVID-19 patients, 25 are admitted in LU hospitals Hyderabad while rest of them are isolated at their homes, officials said and added that positivity ratio of the coronavirus cases is 8 percent in the district.
As many as 229 COVID-19 patients have lost their lives that constituted 2 percent of the total positive cases, report stated.
The Deputy Commissioner also urged the people to adopt standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curb the contagion for spreading further as prevention was the only way to contain the virus.
