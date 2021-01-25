Opposition neither interested in democracy nor development of country: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information senator Shibli Faraz on Monday said the opposition was neither interested in strengthening democracy nor development of the country as it had only lust for power.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was disintegrated as its component parties were pursuing conflicting narratives.

The minister said opposition parties knew very well that Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only political figure who would not make any compromise regarding corruption, adding major opposition parties had made massive corrupt practices during their tenures and registered the cases against each others.

Shibli Faraz said Nawaz Sharif who was enjoying lavish life in London but trying to make well wisher of the poor masses of the country which was very astonishing.

Replying to a question, he said the country and its people were facing different challenges due to wrong policies of the previous governments as they had always taken power as business opportunities.

He said Nawaz Sharif was declared absconder from the courts and he had established his properties in expensive areas of London, adding the national industries were destroyed by redundant policies and controlling dollar price as artificially during the PML-N government.