Pakistan
Iranian CG calls on Sindh Governor
- The matters of mutual interests came under discussion on the occasion.
25 Jan 2021
KARACHI: Consul General (CG) of Iran Ahmed Mohammadi on Monday called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Governor House Sindh.
Governor Imran Ismail said both the countries had great opportunities of investment between them.
Consul General Ahmed Mohammadi said that Iranian investors were interested in promoting investment in the metropolis.
