OPEC oil supply to drop by 400,000 bpd in Jan
25 Jan 2021
LONDON: OPEC oil supply in January is expected to decrease by approximately 400,000 barrels per day, tanker tracker Petro-Logistics said on Monday.
OPEC's compliance with pledged supply curbs is close to 100%, the company said in an email to Reuters.
"The biggest reductions in January supply are expected from Libya, Iraq and Nigeria," Petro-Logistics said.
