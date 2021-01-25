ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
Jan 25, 2021
National COVID positivity observes at 4.45 percent; 2,218 patients critical

  • The positivity ratio was determined on the basis of positive cases appearing in 100 samples of COVID patients.
APP 25 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The National COVID Positivity Ratio on Monday was recorded 4.45 percent where 2,218 Coronavirus patients were in critical condition across the country with the number of critical patients rising at a fast pace.

The highest positivity ratio was observed in Karachi 11.39 %, followed by Peshawar 9.72% and Mirpur 9.62%, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

The positivity ratio in various federating units was as in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) was 11.11 percent, Balochistan 5.02 percent, Gilgit Baltistan (GB) 0.32 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 2.39 percent, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 3.87 percent, Punjab 3.85 percent and Sindh had 6.71 percent.

It also mentioned the Province wise COVID Positivity Ratio breakdown that indicated in Punjab, Bahawalpur 4.32%, Faisalabad 4.18%, Gujranwala 1.84%, Lahore had Maximum positivity ratio of 5.73%, Multan 2.06%, Rawalpindi 0.46%.

In Sindh, Karachi had 11.39 percent, Hyderabad 6.89 percent, in KP, Peshawar had 9.72 percent, Swat 1.89 and Abbotabad 3.11 percent, in Baluchistan, Quetta had 5.00 percent, in ICT 2.39 percent positivity ratio was prevailing. In AJK, Mirpur had 9.62 percent positivity ratio.

The update aslo showed Mortality Analysis during the prevailing pandemic outbreak as a total of 11,318 deaths were recorded with prevailing Case Fatality Rate of 2.12 percent against the global death rate of 2.14 percent.

It added that as per the gender analysis of the deceased around 69 percent were males with 77.9 percent over the age of 50-year.

As many as 74 percent of the perished COVID-19 patients had chronic comorbidities (affected with another disease prior to contracting Coronavirus).

Out of the total died COVID patients 91 percent of the deceased remained hospitalised and out if these patients 58 percent were on ventilators, it added.

According to NCOC, currently 279 patients were on ventilators across Pakistan. Province wise details of patients who were on ventilator including Punjab, Bahawalpur 7, Faisalabad 2, Gujranwala 1, Lahore 92, Multan 27, Rawalpindi 8.

In Sindh, Karachi had 77 on ventilator while in KP, Peshawarhad 37, and Islamabad 28.

